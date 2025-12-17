Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ gets the Vevo Footnotes treatment

Paul McCartney performs live on stage at Paris La Defense Arena during the ‘Got Back!’ Tour on December 04, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

With Christmas just days away, Paul McCartney is giving fans some insight into his holiday classic “Wonderful Christmastime.”

The Beatles legend has released a Vevo Footnotes version of the song’s video, revealing the stories behind the track.

“I’m thinking about Liverpool Christmas parties, that’s really all I’m doing with that song,” McCartney shares in one of the notes in the video. “‘The mood is right, let’s raise a glass, the spirits up’ – you know, all the stuff you do at Christmas.”

After the clip notes there’s a theory the song is about people practicing witchcraft getting caught and trying to cover it up, McCartney jokingly confesses the “truth.”

“Thank goodness they found me out,” he says. “This is completely true and actual fact, I am the head wizard of a Liverpool coven.” He adds, “Either that … or it’s complete nonsense. And you know it’s the latter.”

“Wonderful Christmastime” was released as a single in November 1979 and appeared on his 1980 album, McCartney II. It was McCartney’s first solo single in more than eight years.