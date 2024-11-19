AD
Entertainment News

Paul Mescal praises Saoirse Ronan’s viral women’s safety comment

todayNovember 19, 2024

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Paul Mescal is giving Saoirse Ronan all the praise.

Both actors appeared on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, where Mescal and fellow guest Eddie Redmayne made light of the idea of having to use a cellphone as a weapon.

The men joked, asking who would ever have the time to reach for their phone if attacked. Ronan interrupted them and said, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time. Am I right, ladies?” Her response has since gone viral.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Mescal reflected on the moment.

“I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got because it’s a massively important,” Mescal said.

He then went on to praise Ronan.

“She’s quite often — more often than not — the most intelligent person in the room, and I think she was spot-on, hit the nail on the head,” Mescal said. “And it’s also good that messages like that are gaining traction. That’s the sort of conversation we should be having on a daily basis.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

