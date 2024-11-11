AD
Entertainment News

Paul Mescal-starring ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ transfers to New York

todayNovember 11, 2024

Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for Gucci

Paul Mescal will be making his New York stage debut.

The London revival of Tennessee WilliamsA Streetcar Named Desire, starring Mescal, Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan, is making the transfer across the pond to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

Its limited engagement off-Broadway run starts on Feb. 28 and will continue through April 6. Rebecca Frecknall directs the production, which will play at BAM’s Harvey Theater after a return engagement in London that starts on Feb. 3.

The London run was acclaimed, with several Olivier Award wins, including Mescal for Best Actor, Vasan for Supporting Actress and the production-winning Best Revival. Ferran also won a London’s Critics Circle Award for her performance.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

