Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape apologizes during resentencing hearing

(SAN FRANCISCO) — The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi apologized for the assault during his resentencing hearing on Tuesday.

David DePape, 44, was sentenced again to 30 years in federal prison on Tuesday for the 2022 break-in and attack at the Pelosis’ San Francisco home, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley initially sentenced DePape to 30 years in federal prison on May 17, but the sentencing was subsequently reopened after prosecutors noted that DePape was never formally given the opportunity to address the court during the hearing.

Corley apologized to DePape for the oversight on Tuesday, saying, “I’m truly sorry for my mistake,” and said she would “carefully consider” anything he told the court to determine an appropriate sentence, according to KGO.

DePape did address the court and apologized, saying he feels “horrible about what I did to Paul,” KGO reported.

“I’m sorry for what I did, especially what I did to Paul Pelosi,” he said, according to KGO. “I should have just left the house when I realized Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home.”

Corley ended up giving DePape the same sentence as before, noting the severity of his crimes and the need to set a precedent, according to KGO.

A jury found DePape guilty in November 2023 of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

Defense attorneys filed a brief notice of appeal following his initial sentencing on May 17.

DePape admitted during the trial that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi to question her about Russian influence on the 2016 election and planned to hold her hostage, but only Paul Pelosi was home when he broke in on Oct. 28, 2022.

Paul Pelosi said on the stand during the federal trial that DePape repeatedly asked him, “Where is Nancy?”

DePape hit Paul Pelosi, then 82 years old, with a hammer, causing major injuries, including a skull fracture, though DePape told the court he was “never my target.”

“I’m sorry that he got hurt,” DePape said during the federal trial. “I reacted because my plan was basically ruined.”

The incident was captured on police body camera video by officers who responded to the scene.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized for six days and underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

DePape also faces state charges in the attack. Jury selection began last week in the case.

In the state case, he was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. He pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces 13 years to life in prison, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.