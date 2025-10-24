Paul Schrader says he has ‘a perfect script’ for an AI-generated film

Paul Schrader attends a special screening of ‘Oh, Canada’ at IFC Center on December 5, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paul Schrader is making his thoughts on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 79-year-old filmmaker said he is ready to embrace using artificial intelligence to make movies.

Schrader said that in his opinion, movies are “going to be more and more AI,” and that he thinks “we’re only two years away from the first AI feature.”

He continued, “I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI.’”

The director and Taxi Driver writer told the outlet he believes AI is “just a tool” filmmakers will be able to use.

“When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters, and so forth, and you express their facial reaction,” Schrader said. “An actor has their own code. Well, now you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”

Schrader also said AI could be used in the place of journalists who write film reviews.

“AI does better coverage than the average coverage. And AI doesn’t have to favor anybody,” Schrader said. “Often, when you’re doing coverage, you get a hint that the person who’s paying you wants you to like this. You can’t give that information to AI.”