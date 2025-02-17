AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul Simon and Paul McCartney perform on ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

todayFebruary 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
NBC Universal

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with the three-plus hour live SNL50: The Anniversary Special on NBC Sunday night, and like a regular SNL show it featured some musical guests.

The show opened with a performance of the Simon & Garfunkel track “Homeward Bound,” featuring Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter, with Simon noting he first performed the tune on the show in 1976 with Beatle George Harrison, and Sabrina adding that she wasn’t alive yet and neither were her parents.

Wrapping up the night was Paul McCartney, who performed the Abbey Road side two medley that includes “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End.” “The End” was an important part to an infamous SNL sketch where an excited Chris Farley interviewed McCartney, asking him if the line “in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make” was true.

Another rocker turning up on the show was Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who took part in a Q&A portion of the evening, asking Tina Fey and Amy Poehler if anyone found a scarf he left in 1988. While Tina and Amy said they didn’t see it, the camera then cut to comedian Zach Galifianakis wearing it, and shouting “look it’s simply not here, OK. Can we all just stop looking?”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%