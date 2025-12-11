Paul Simon announces A Quiet Celebration tour European leg

Paul Simon performs onstage during Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on April 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Paul Simon is bringing his A Quiet Celebration tour overseas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced dates for a European leg of the trek, which kicks off April 9 with a three-night stand in Prague.

The tour will have Simon playing shows in Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Liverpool, Glasgow and London before wrapping May 20 in Dublin.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m local time.

Simon launched his A Quiet Celebration tour in the U.S. in April. It was his first full tour since 2018 and his first tour since releasing his 2023 album, Seven Psalms. The tour had him playing songs from Seven Psalms, as well as “new arrangements of familiar favorites.”

A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.