Paul Simon bribed to play ‘Kodachrome’ at Los Angeles concert

todayJuly 18, 2025

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Paul Simon broke out a classic tune at his Wednesday night concert in Los Angeles, but he had to be bribed to do so.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was playing the final night of a five-night stand at Disney Hall when, according to a fan post on social media, an audience member yelled out a request to play the 1973 tune “Kodachrome,” from his third studio album, There Goes Rhymin’ Simon.

The caption of the post notes that Simon said he didn’t take requests, but joked he’d do it for $20 — so the fan paid up.

The video that accompanied the Instagram post shows Simon getting up out of his seat to get the money and then pocketing the cash. He performed an abridged version of the song, which he hadn’t played since 2019, according to setlist.fm

Simon is currently on his A Quiet Celebration tour, which launched in April. He kicks off a three-night stand at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

