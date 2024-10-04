AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul Simon “optimistic” about playing full-length concerts again

todayOctober 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paul Simon is looking to get back out on the stage.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer previously said that his hearing loss had prevented him from performing. But in March he shared that his hearing has improved, enabling him to play some short acoustic shows, including a charity concert in New York in September.

And now he’s giving fans some hope of even bigger shows in the future.

“I’m hoping to eventually be able to do a full-length concert,” he told The Guardian. “I’m optimistic. Six months ago I was pessimistic.” 

Simon went on what he said would be his last tour back in 2018, but apparently he never meant for it to be the end of his live performing. 

“I never said I was going to retire,” he shared. “I said I was going to stop, which I did.”

“I thought that with that band and the repertoire we were doing we’d developed it as far as we could. It was enjoyable, but I wanted to find out what happens when you stop,” he added. “Then I had a dream, and everything changed back to a new version of reality.”

That dream led to his most recent album, Seven Psalms, released in 2023. Simon says he’s already working on new music, including two new songs that have already been written. One of them is a duet he wrote with wife Edie Brickell, which he says “is different from anything I’ve written.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%