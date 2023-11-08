AD
Peacock drops trailer to ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’

todayNovember 8, 2023

Peacock

Peacock has dropped the trailer to Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, which hits the platform on December 8.

Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub returns as the germaphobic, OCD gumshoe who is coming out of retirement in a new world: “When COVID hit, I was in bad shape,” he explains, pointing to a hand sanitizing station reserved just for him.

“Now, everybody’s you,” notes his stepdaughter Molly (series newcomer Caitlin McGee) as they watch passersby squirt Purell into each other’s hands.

Monk groans, “They’re gonna hate it.”

The new movie has Adrian Monk returning “to solve one last, very personal case” before Molly’s wedding.

Apparently, there’s been a murder before her big day, and this time Monk can’t solve it alone — or as Monk puts it in the trailer, he could, “but it would take longer.”

Mr. Monk‘s Last Case reunites Shalhoub and Howard with fellow show veterans Traylor Howard, Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo, who join McGee and James Purefoy this time around.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

