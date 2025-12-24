Pearl Jam announces adoptions of kittens fostered at band headquarters

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. (ABC)

The Pearl Jam camp is celebrating their own fuzzy Christmas miracle.

The three kittens that the grunge rockers have been fostering at their Seattle headquarters have now been officially adopted.

As previously reported, the cats were found in the PJHQ parking lot over the summer and dubbed the Purrl Jam Kittens. With help from a local organization called the Alley Cat Project, the kittens were safely rescued and remained at PJHQ until their adoption, which has now happened just in time for the holidays.

“Thanks to Alley Cat Project, these rockstar-personality kittens have found their forever homes for the holidays!” Pearl Jam shares in a Facebook post. “Bugs and Dark Matter, the undeniable duo of the litter, were adopted together. Gremmie, the true embodiment of the song he was named after, found a home with a PJ HQ staff member and is settling in beautifully with the help of his new big sister, Winnie.”

Bugs and Dark Matter are named after the 1994 Vitalogy cut and the title track off Pearl Jam’s 2024 album, respectively. Gremmie is named after the song “Gremmie Out of Control,” which is included on the 2003 Lost Dogs compilation.