Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam cancels upcoming London show: “There was simply no other option based on our current health”

todayJune 28, 2024

Pearl Jam has canceled their upcoming concert scheduled for Saturday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, citing “illness in the band.”

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule,” the band writes in a Facebook post. “There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”

The post doesn’t specify the nature of the illness or which band member, or members, it’s affecting, but reviews of Pearl Jam’s last show, held Tuesday in Manchester, England, noted that frontman Eddie Vedder was feeling under the weather.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour,” PJ’s post continues. “Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”

Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds at their point of purchase.

The London show was just the third date on Pearl Jam’s European tour in support of their new album, Dark Matter. The outing is expected to resume July 2 in Germany.

Pearl Jam is set launch a summer U.S. leg of the tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

