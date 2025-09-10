AD
Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam fostering kittens found near their Seattle headquarters

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Eddie Vedder performing in concert/ (ABC)

Pearl Jam may have a song called “Rats,” but now some cats are being housed at the band’s headquarters.

The Seattle rockers revealed on Instagram that a tuxedo cat was found earlier this summer sunbathing in the parking lot of the band’s headquarters, and the group’s team helped get her and her kittens to safety.

The band shared video of the litter, writing, “Meet the Purrl Jam Family.” The mom has been named Mamasan, after the Mamasan trilogy, the first three songs (“Alive,” “Once” and “Footsteps”) that Eddie Vedder wrote lyrics to for the band. The kittens are named after three of the band’s songs: Dark Matter, the title track of their 2024 album; Gremmie, after the Lost Dogs B-side “Gremmie Out of Control”; and Bugs, after the track of the same name from 1994’s Vitalogy.

“With the help of @alleycatproject, a local non-profit organization dedicated to humanely reducing Seattle’s feral cat population, Mamasan and her 3-boy litter were safely captured and brought inside,” reads the post, noting that the cats were spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

While Mamasan, who they say is a “true feral,” was ear-tipped and returned to the outdoors, her “tuxedo trilogy” will remain at Pearl Jam headquarters until they are ready to be adopted.

The band notes that the kittens are staying at their headquarters because their aren’t enough foster homes to help all the animals in need, asking fans to donate to Alley Cat Project or purchase supplies on their wish list to help the organization.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

