Pearl Jam & Ozzy Osbourne to receive special Clio Music Awards honors

todayJanuary 25, 2024

ABC

Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne will be honored at the 2024 Clio Music Awards, the annual ceremony that honors creativity in music marketing and the use of music in advertising.

Eddie Vedder and the gang are set to receive the 2024 Clio Impact Award, which, according to a press release, celebrates the Seattle rockers’ “diverse creative pursuits, building an enduring and inspiring connection to their fans.” It will also honor their philanthropic work through their Vitalogy Foundation.

Specifically, the band is being recognized for their creativity when it comes to tour posters, creating unique posters for each show they play. Some of those posters have won Clio Music Awards, including several posters from their 2023 tour.

Meanwhile, Ozzy will receive the 2024 Clio Music Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing, among other things, the rocker’s “creative legacy, enduring impact on popular culture and the numerous Clio Music Award winning campaigns in which he’s appeared.”

The 2024 Clio Music Awards will take place January 31 in Los Angeles. Tickets to the event are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

