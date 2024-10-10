AD
Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam premieres “Waiting for Stevie” live video

todayOctober 10, 2024


ABC

Pearl Jam has premiered a new live video for “Waiting for Stevie,” a track off their new album, Dark Matter.

The recording was filmed during PJ’s hometown show in Seattle on May 30 and features some psychedelic lighting to augment the performance. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

That same live version of “Waiting for Stevie” will be released on a 12-inch single for Record Store Day Black Friday, taking place Nov. 29. The single, which recognizes “Waiting for Stevie” as the 2024 RSD Song of the Year, also includes a live recording of the Dark Matter song “Wreckage.”

﻿Dark Matter﻿, the 12th Pearl Jam record, was released in April. The band wrapped their U.S. tour in September, and will head to Australia and New Zealand in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

