Pearl Jam releases ‘The Last of Us’ inspired EP

todayMay 12, 2025

Monkeywrench Records

Pearl Jam’s music has played a significant role in the HBO zombie apocalypse series The Last of Us, and now the band is leaning into that collaboration.

The Seattle rockers have just released a new four-song EP, titled The Last of Us, featuring songs “inspired by the show,” with all the tunes appearing on the drama.

The 12-inch EP includes studio versions of “Future Days,” from 2013’s Lightning Bolt, and “All or None,” from 2002’s Riot Act, as well as a live version of “Future Days” recorded at the Ohana Festival, and “Present Tense (Redux),” a new version of a track that appeared on 1996’s No Code.

The EP will come on 45 RPM colored vinyl described as “clear with black smoke,” and is available for purchase through Pearl Jam’s website, while supplies last. It is also available via digital outlets.

Pearl Jam has long been connected to The Last of Us universe. “Future Days” was featured in the 2020 The Last of Us Part II game, while “All or None” featured on soundtrack for show. Eddie Vedder also performed “Future Days” at the 2020 Game Awards, during which The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

