Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam & Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron releases new EP with Shaina Shepherd

todayMarch 14, 2025

Keep It Trippy Records

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has released a new EP with singer Shaina Shepherd.

The EP is called New Beginning and includes five tracks. 

If Shaina’s name sounds familiar, that’s probably because she played alongside Cameron and fellow surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd during a reunion performance at a December benefit concert. She handled vocals in place of the late Chris Cornell, who died in 2017.

Following the benefit concert, Shaina dismissed the idea of joining Soundgarden permanently, saying, “Soundgarden is a revolutionary band that changed my life, your life, the world. I could never front Soundgarden.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

