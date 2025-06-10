AD
Entertainment News

Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix star in ‘Eddington’ trailer

todayJune 10, 2025

A24

The trailer for Ari Aster‘s latest film, Eddington, has arrived.

A24 released the official trailer for the upcoming movie on Tuesday. It stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal and is set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Phoenix and Pascal in a stand-off, where the sheriff reminds the mayor to stand 6 feet away from him during their conversation. The two characters are running against each other for mayor of the town, with Phoenix’s Sheriff Joe Cross looking to snag reelection away from Pascal’s Mayor Ted Garcia.

“How did we get here? And even worse, is it worth it? At the cost of being at war with your neighbors? That’s why I’m running for mayor. Mayor of Eddington,” Joe Cross says in the trailer.

Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Belleau also star in the film.

Eddington arrives in theaters on July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

