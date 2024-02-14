AD
Entertainment News

Pedro Pascal will star in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Marvel Studios

In a Valentine’s Day surprise, Marvel Studios announced the cast and release date for The Fantastic Four.

Everyone’s favorite internet boyfriend Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Mission: Impossible actress Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Marvel Studios shared the news with a poster showcasing the characters with the actors’ faces — with Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm pictured in a photo behind The Thing’s rocky build.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family!” the social media post reads, also revealing the film will arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The Fantastic Four characters, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, have previously been depicted on the big screen in two notable iterations.

The first iteration, featured in films released in 2005 and 2007, included actors Ioan GruffuddJessica AlbaMichael Chiklis and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s eventual Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Evans.

The second, featured in the 2015 film Fantastic Four (also styled “FANT4STIC”), included Miles TellerKate MaraJamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan, who would go on to play Killmonger in the MCU’s Black Panther franchise.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

