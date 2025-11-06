Peloton voluntarily recalls over 800,000 bikes for potential seat post issue

AD

(NEW YORK) — Exercise equipment company Peloton is voluntarily recalling approximately 833,000 exercise bikes due to a potential issue specific to the bike’s seat post, the company announced Thursday.

According to the company announcement, the recall affects “certain Original Series Bike+ models manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022 for sale in the U.S. and Canada.”

“The Original Series Bike+ seat post can break during use, posing a potential fall and injury risk to consumers,” the company stated.

Peloton said it has so far received three reports of Original Series Bike+ seat posts breaking “out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S.”

“Peloton has received no reports of a seat post breaking, out of 44,800 units sold in Canada,” it added.

According to a recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the affected bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Peloton, Dick’s, Amazon and eBay from January 2020 to April 2025. The bikes retailed for approximately $2,495, according to the agency.

The CPSC also stated that of the three broken seat post reports Peloton received, two included “reports of injuries due to a fall.”

Peloton said Thursday that impacted users should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton for a replacement seat post.

The replacement seat post is a CPSC-approved solution, a Peloton spokesperson told ABC News.

Both the company and the CPSC noted the new seat posts can be self-installed.

The affected bikes bear the model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T,” according to Peloton. The serial number can be found “inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel,” the company said.

In a statement to ABC News, the Peloton spokesperson said, “The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities. We are taking this opportunity to make replacement seat posts available to all affected Bike+ users and we encourage them to contact us to receive the redesigned seat post as soon as possible.”

Peloton previously voluntarily recalled over 2 million bikes, Bike Model PL01, in 2023, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.