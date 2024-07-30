AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Penn Badgley is back in NYC for fifth and final season of Netflix’s ‘You’

todayJuly 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You‘s Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City. 

To a photo of Joe’s alter-ego Penn Badgley — now clean shaven — on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, “Back to where it all began,” signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley’s Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him

There’s no official release date for the fifth and final season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%