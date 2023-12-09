AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Penn president Elizabeth Magill resigns amid backlash over congressional hearing comments

todayDecember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jon Lovette/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — University of Pennsylvania president Elizabeth Magill has voluntarily resigned, the institution said on Saturday, following backlash over her comments during a congressional hearing on how she said she would handle remarks in the university community calling for the “genocide of Jews.”

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill said in a statement shared by the university. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%