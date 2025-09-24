Pentatonix announces new album, ‘Christmas in the City’; hear ‘Bah Humbug’ now

Pentatonix ‘Christmas in the City’ (Republic Records)

Pentatonix has gifted fans with the news of a new holiday album.

Christmas in the City, the group’s first release on their new label, Republic Records, will arrive Oct. 24. A new single, “Bah Humbug,” is out now. In a statement, Pentatonix member Mitch Grassi says of the original tune, “This song tells the story of A Christmas Carol in a really fun, theatrical way.”

He adds, “What I love about this arrangement is that we are all featured individually, and get our moments to let our ‘characters’ really shine. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a song tell this particular story in such a succinct, creative way!”

Pentatonix will release an exclusive Vevo live performance of the new song Thursday.

The new album features holiday favorites with new original music. According to a press release, it “celebrates the magic of Christmastime in New York.”

Pentatonix’s Christmas in the City tour starts Nov. 8 in Utah and wraps up in the group’s hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22. The group’s Scott Hoying may or may not be on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars at that point; if he hasn’t been eliminated, he’ll have to pull double duty appearing on tour and on the show.