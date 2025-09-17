Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying says he’s got ‘endless bandwidth’ to do group’s tour and ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stars Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix made his Dancing with the Stars debut Tuesday on ABC with his partner Rylee Arnold — Team RYOTT, as they’ve dubbed themselves. If the singer manages to avoid elimination for several months, he’s going to bump up against another major commitment: the annual Pentatonix Christmas tour, which launches Nov. 8. But Scott is convinced he’ll be able to do both.

“That is gonna be a tough one,” he told ABC Audio ahead of the premiere. “You know, I really do feel like a robot and I have this endless bandwidth, but it’s really gonna be put to the test with tour. But I think it’s gonna happen.”

“Tour is my favorite thing in the world, and every single night is so energizing and exciting,” he added. “And then dancing … I dance every night [onstage] for hours anyways.”

If Scott does last on DWTS through November, he won’t have to deal with the intersection of the show and the tour for a very long time — but that doesn’t make it any easier.

“The main thing I have to do is not get sick, traveling back and forth,” he said. “Fortunately, it’s only 2 1/2 weeks, but I feel like I can do it. But I’m not in it yet.”

First things first: We’ll find out next Tuesday if Scott and Rylee will make it past the debut week.