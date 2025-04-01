‘People’ cover girl Kelsea Ballerini explores ‘tough choices’ that led to ‘being happy and steady’

Casey Durkin/NBC

Making it to the cover of People magazine is a big deal, so it’s no wonder Kelsea Ballerini is excited about it.

“you’re telling me i can walk into my neighborhood kroger and see this?! wilddddddd. thank you for letting me be your cover girl @people,” she shared on Instagram, along with some photos and behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

The Knoxville native goes deep in the accompanying article, looking over the life changes that led to her latest album, Patterns.

“I had to shed some skin and make some tough choices and know that although things would be difficult for moments, it would make things so much better in the long run,” she told People.

Of course, Kelsea’s tough choices include a painful divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans.

“I think it’s running toward things that scare you and standing up for things you believe in and doing it all unabashedly. That’s really been the biggest change in my life, just going, ‘Rip the Band-Aid.’ That’s what I credit being happy and steady to.”

You can check out Kelsea’s full People magazine feature online now.