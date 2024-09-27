People’s Choice Country Awards: Morgan + Luke win big, Miranda + Kane get honored

The stars of country and beyond gathered at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday for the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Shania Twain hosted the night, which aired on NBC and featured performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, The War And Treaty and more.

Morgan Wallen took home four awards: The People’s Artist of 2024, The Concert Tour of 2024, The Social Country Star of 2024 and The Song of 2024 for his Post Malone-assisted chart-topper “I Had Some Help.” Luke Combs earned three awards: The Male Artist of 2024, The Male Song of 2024 for his Twisters hit “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” and The Album of 2024 for Fathers & Sons.

The Female Artist of 2024 went to Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay picked up The Group/Duo of 2024 award, Cody Johnson‘s “Dirt Cheap” was named The Storyteller Song of 2024 and Shaboozey was crowned The New Artist of 2024.

Other winners include Old Dominion, Marshmello and Kane, Dasha and rocker/rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Additionally, Kane received his Country Champion Award and Miranda was honored with the Country Icon Award.

You can watch highlights from the People’s Choice Country Awards, including acceptance speeches and performances, now via NBC’s YouTube playlist.

Here’s the full list of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards winners: