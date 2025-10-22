AD
National News

Person arrested after driving into barricade near White House: Secret Service

todayOctober 22, 2025

A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

