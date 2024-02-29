AD
National News

Person of interest images released as police investigate explosive left at Alabama attorney general’s office

todayFebruary 29, 2024

FBI/ALEA

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Authorities on Wednesday released images of an unknown person of interest as they investigate an explosive device left outside the Alabama attorney general’s office.

The device was detonated outside the AG’s office in Montgomery at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

No injuries or damage was reported and the area was deemed safe, the agency said.

The ALEA, FBI and Alabama Attorney General’s Office are now asking the public to help them identify a person of interest who they say “may have information related to this crime,” the ALEA said in a statement Wednesday.

While a motive has not been released, the incident came one day after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he wouldn’t prosecute in vitro fertilization providers or families in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be considered children.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online here.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

