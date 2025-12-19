AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’

todayDecember 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.

“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%