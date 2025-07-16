AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

todayJuly 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt’s ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

“Mamacita,” Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%