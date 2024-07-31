AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Pete Davidson reportedly checks into wellness center for mental health treatment

todayJuly 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Former Saturday Night Live star and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, a source tells People.

The magazine reports the 30-year-old King of Staten Island star is taking some time off following a grueling stand-up and acting schedule to focus on his well-being.

Davidson did so last July, as well, to deal with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder, which he’s been public about both in interviews and in his creative work. His battle with addiction — and many stints in rehab — has also taken center stage in his comedy.

For now, a source tells People the superstar is focused on his sobriety, and is being supported by his family and friends for proactively looking after his mental health.

A rep for Davidson has yet to return ABC Audio’s request for comment on the story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%