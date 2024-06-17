Pete Townshend performs with the cast of ‘The Who’s Tommy’ at the Tonys

Photo Credit: Mary Kouw/CBS

As rumored, Pete Townshend joined the cast of The Who’s Tommy for a performance on Sunday’s 77th annual Tony Awards

Dressed in a suit and red hat, Townshend took the stage to introduce a performance from the show, which began with a snippet of “See Me, Feel Me.” Then Townshend really kicked things off with the opening chords of “Pinball Wizard” before the full cast joined in for the song.

The Who’s Tommy was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical at this year’s Tonys, but lost out to Merrily We Roll Along. The 1993 original run of the show won five Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Townshend.

The Who’s Tommy is currently running at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre.