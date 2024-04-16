AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pete Townshend says there won’t be a Who final tour: “I was being sarcastic”

todayApril 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In March, Pete Townshend suggested The Who should maybe do one final tour before giving up the road, but now he appears to be backtracking on that idea.

Pete’s initial comments came during an interview with The New York Times, with the rocker sharing, “It feels to me like there’s one thing the Who can do, and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die.”

But in a new interview on the Sound Up! podcast hosted by Mark Goodman and Alan Light, Townshend suggests fans shouldn’t take him too seriously.

“I was being ironic. I was being British,” he says. “I’m not doing a farewell tour. I think I was being sarcastic about it.” 

Back in March, The Who played two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust. They have no future dates scheduled, although Roger Daltrey does have some U.S. solo shows planned, starting May 6 in San Diego. A complete list of dates can be found TheWho.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%