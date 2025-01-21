AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Peter Frampton announces dates for the Let’s Do it Again tour

todayJanuary 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Jenny Anderson

Peter Frampton is hitting the road for the first time since becoming a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary guitarist, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in October, has announced dates for the Let’s Do it Again tour. The 10-show run launches March 30 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps April 19 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

“I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you,” Frampton shared on Instagram, “it’s been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

The Let’s Do it Again tour is Frampton’s first trek since his Positively Thankful tour, which kicked off in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%