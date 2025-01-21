Peter Frampton announces dates for the Let’s Do it Again tour

Disney/Jenny Anderson

Peter Frampton is hitting the road for the first time since becoming a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary guitarist, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in October, has announced dates for the Let’s Do it Again tour. The 10-show run launches March 30 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps April 19 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

“I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you,” Frampton shared on Instagram, “it’s been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

The Let’s Do it Again tour is Frampton’s first trek since his Positively Thankful tour, which kicked off in September.