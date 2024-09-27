AD
Peter Frampton apologized for Megadeth joke: “I didn’t mean any harm at all”

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Disney/Jenny Anderson

Peter Frampton is clearing the air over comments he made blaming Megadeth for him having to cancel a show in Virginia. 

During his Sept. 19 concert in Philadelphia, Frampton said he canceled his Sept. 17 show at Virginia Credit Union Live in Richmond partially due to weather and partially due structural damage to the stage, which he suggested may have happened during Megadeth’s soundcheck a few days before.

Megadeth responded that Frampton was misinformed, saying they didn’t even soundcheck due to damage to the venue’s grid system. “It’s disappointing when someone you admire talks out their a** about you,” the band’s frontman, Dave Mustaine, said.

Frampton is now setting the record straight, telling ABC Audio his comments were simply a joke and he feels bad about it.

“I sent them an apology. It was just one of those things that people took me serious. … I made it all up just for the comedy,” he says. “I turned into Don Rickles for a minute there.”

And Frampton, who’s set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Oct. 19, understands why Mustaine was angry.

“If I were Dave Mustaine and the guys in Megadeth, I would be p***** too,” Frampton says. “So, you know, he says I talked out of my a**. Well, yeah, that’s where it came from.”

“I didn’t mean any harm at all, but it was a very, very serious situation and I made light of it not knowing the facts,” Frampton continued. “So that was a huge lesson for me and I apologized to them.”

As for Mustaine saying he admired Frampton, the guitar great notes, “He is a good guy,” adding that after Megadeth finishes touring he needs to “take him out for a meal or something.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

