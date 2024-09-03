Peter Frampton on picking his set list: “We want to play the ones we enjoy playing”

Disney/Jenny Anderson

Peter Frampton is getting ready to launch his Positively Thankful tour, and after all these years performing, he likes to change things up now and again when making his set list.

“Obviously there’s certain songs that have to be there,” Frampton tells ABC Audio, but after that he and his bandleader, Rob Arthur, have some fun finding new songs to play.

“We go, ‘OK, we need a couple of songs we haven’t done before. Let’s go through the albums to have a look, you know, and have a listen,’” he says. “And we change it up that way.” He adds that this time “we’ll probably do another couple of things that we haven’t done before.”

And while fans sometimes surprise him with songs they want to hear, in the end Frampton has the final say.

“The bottom line is selfish in as much as we want to play the ones we enjoy playing,” he says. “You know, there’s certain songs we have to do, but luckily we enjoy doing those too,” joking, “But put it this way, we don’t rehearse ‘Do You Feel Like I Do.’”

Frampton says his favorite thing about touring is the “time on stage.”

“Like they say, you know, they don’t pay us for the two hours on stage. They pay us for the 22 hours of getting there.”

He also loves being with his band and crew, who feel like family.

“I look forward to being with everybody,” he says. “And everyone in my road family is there, they’ll cancel other things just to be there, you know? And that blows me away.”

Frampton’s Positively Thankful tour kicks off Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at frampton.com.