Peter Frampton to release new music in 2026

todayNovember 13, 2025

Peter Frampton at 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction/(Disney/Jenny Anderson)

Sounds like we may be getting some new music from Peter Frampton soon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s music update came courtesy of Sheryl Crow, who posted a photo of herself with Frampton in the studio on Instagram.

“Got to work with one of my heroes today,” she wrote in the caption. “Y’all better get ready… @mrpeterframpton played me a couple of new songs that will be out early next year… Mind Blown.”

And Frampton was appreciative of the compliment.

“Thank you Sheryl !! Great day having you sing with me on one of my new songs,” he commented on the post. “You sound so good, …as always.”

This isn’t the first time Crow and Frampton have worked together. Frampton came out to perform with Crow during her 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, something Frampton believes helped pave the way for his induction in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

