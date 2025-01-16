Peter Frampton to take part in Duane Eddy tribute concert

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

Peter Frampton is one of the artists set to pay tribute to the late guitar legend Duane Eddy at a special tribute concert at the Opry House in Nashville.

Titan of Twang: A Celebration of Duane Eddy is taking place April 13, with a lineup that also includes Vince Gill, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Earle, JD McPherson, Molly Tuttle and Jim Lauderdale.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Eddy, who passed away April 30, 2024, had 15 top-40 singles throughout the late ’50s and early ’60s, with his breakthrough being the 1958 instrumental track “Revel Rouser,” which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became his first Gold record.

Other hits include: “Peter Gunn,” the Henry Mancini-composed instrumental for the TV series of the same name, “Cannonball,” “Moovin’ ‘N’ Groovin’” and “Because They’re Young.”