Rev Rock Report

Peter Frampton’s iconic ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ now streaming in Dolby Atmos

todayMarch 29, 2024

A&M Records

Peter Frampton fans will now be able to appreciate his classic live album Frampton Comes A Live even more, as it’s streaming on Dolby Atmos for the first time.

“This is the definitive version of the album; audio was sourced from the original 1975 masters by Doug Sax,” Frampton shares on Instagram, adding, “and it sounds better than ever.”

Released in January 1976, Frampton Comes Alive was the guitar great’s first double live album. It went to #1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to performances of such songs as “Show Me the Way,” “Baby I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot.

The album went on to become one of the bestselling live albums of all time and has been certified eight-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Frampton, who was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is currently on his Never Ever Say Never tour. It hits Waukegan, Illinois, on Saturday, March 30. A complete list of dates can be found at frampton.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

