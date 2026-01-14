Peter Gabriel to release physical copies of ‘In the Big Room’ and ‘Live at WOMAD 1982’

Covers of Peter Gabriel’s ‘In The Big Room’ and “Live at WOMAD 1982′ (Peter Gabriel Ltd.)

Peter Gabriel has announced the CD and LP release of two live albums that he released to digital services in 2025. The rocker is set to drop In the Big Room on March 13 and Live at WOMAD 1982 on May 8.

In the Big Room is a recording of an intimate fan club show that took place in November 2003 in the Big Room at Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the U.K. The 14-track album features songs Gabriel performed during two tours: the 2002-03 Growing Up Live tour and 2004’s Still Growing Up Live tour. The album features performances of songs like “In Your Eyes,” “Shock the Monkey,” “Digging in the Dirt” and “More Than This.”

Live at WOMAD 1982 captures Gabriel’s performance at his first WOMAD festival, which stood for World of Music, Arts and Dance. The concert took place in Somerset, England, and featured 60 bands from over 20 countries. The album features a recording of Gabriel’s Friday night set, which included seven songs from his album 4, which was released two months after the event.

Both physical releases are available for preorder now.

Gabriel recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new album in 2026, o/i, and will drop a new song with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026.