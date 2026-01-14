AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel to release physical copies of ‘In the Big Room’ and ‘Live at WOMAD 1982’

todayJanuary 14, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Covers of Peter Gabriel’s ‘In The Big Room’ and “Live at WOMAD 1982′ (Peter Gabriel Ltd.)

Peter Gabriel has announced the CD and LP release of two live albums that he released to digital services in 2025. The rocker is set to drop In the Big Room on March 13 and Live at WOMAD 1982 on May 8.

In the Big Room is a recording of an intimate fan club show that took place in November 2003 in the Big Room at Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the U.K. The 14-track album features songs Gabriel performed during two tours: the 2002-03 Growing Up Live tour and 2004’s Still Growing Up Live tour. The album features performances of songs like “In Your Eyes,” “Shock the Monkey,” “Digging in the Dirt” and “More Than This.”

Live at WOMAD 1982 captures Gabriel’s performance at his first WOMAD festival, which stood for World of Music, Arts and Dance. The concert took place in Somerset, England, and featured 60 bands from over 20 countries. The album features a recording of Gabriel’s Friday night set, which included seven songs from his album 4, which was released two months after the event.

Both physical releases are available for preorder now.

Gabriel recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new album in 2026, o/i, and will drop a new song with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%