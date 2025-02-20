AD
Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel working on follow-up to ‘i/o’

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Peter Gabriel has revealed that he’s already working on a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2023’s i/o.

In an interview with Mojo, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer discussed the new project, sharing, “It will be called o/i … that’s i/o backwards.”

Gabriel released i/o over the course of 2023, dropping a song a month, with the complete 12-track album officially dropping in December of that year. The record was Gabriel’s first album of new material since 2010’s Scratch My Back.

I/o won two trophies at the recent 67th annual Grammy Awards, best immersive audio album and best engineered album, non-classical.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

