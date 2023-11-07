AD
Buck Country Music News

Peyton Manning is saddling up for a fun time hosting the CMA Awards

todayNovember 7, 2023

Disney/Art Streiber

With the 2023 CMA Awards just a day away, Peyton Manning is giving country fans a peek into what they can expect from the co-hosts on Country Music’s Biggest Night.

“Well, last year at the CMA Awards, I had a lot of fun and I think that was the main thing. And that’s my main goal again for this year when I host the CMA Awards, [it’s] to have a lot of fun and to smile and laugh,” says Peyton, who’s returning to co-host for a second time.

“I think if the audience sees the host laughing and having a good time, the audience will have a good time, as well. So I see that being pretty easy,” he shares. “With Luke Bryan as your co-host, it’s easy to laugh and easy to have fun.”

Luke ad-libbing is another reason to not miss the award show.

“I think audiences should tune in to Country Music’s Biggest Night at this year’s CMA Awards just to see what Luke Bryan says, to see if he goes off script. It could easily happen,” he notes. “I mean, I spent most of my time just trying to kind of nudge him, ‘No Luke, just read the teleprompter, do what we’ve talked about.'”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke and Peyton, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

