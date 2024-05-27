PGA winner Grayson Murray, 30, died by suicide, family says

AD

Professional golfer and PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died by suicide on Saturday morning at 30 years old, according to his family and PGA officials.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement Sunday shared by the PGA. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers.”

They later added: “We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Saturday in a statement, adding: “I am at a loss for words.”

Murray’s passing comes one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, citing an illness, according to ESPN.

Monahan said the Charles Schwab Challenge would continue as scheduled and that he’s been in contact with Murray’s parents.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Monahan said. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray’s career in professional golfing was distinguished with several major titles, since becoming the second-youngest player to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour at 16 years old.

He won his second PGA Tour title at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii after winning the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Murray reached a career-high of 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking after his victory in Hawaii.

Murray was open about his past battle with alcoholism and depression, saying in January that he’s been sober since early 2023.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same,” Monahan said in the statement Saturday. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”