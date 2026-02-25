Phil Collins, Billy Idol, INXS among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

2026 Rock Hall Nominees (Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

The nominees for the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with 10 out of the 17 artists in the running getting a nomination for the first time.

Phil Collins is among those first-time nominees. He was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2010 as a member of Genesis, but this is his first nomination as a solo artist, although he’s been eligible since 2006.

Other first-timers are INXS, Melissa Etheridge, heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden, the late singer/songwriter Jeff Buckley, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Lauryn Hill and the late R&B singer Luther Vandross.

This year’s other nominees are The Black Crowes and Billy Idol, who were both nominated for the first time in 2025, along with Mariah Carey, British rockers Oasis, new wave pioneers Joy Division/New Order, Sade and rappers Wu-Tang Clan.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this fall.”

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class will be announced in April. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.