Rev Rock Report

Phil Collins’ ‘Both Sides’ getting 30th anniversary deluxe LP reissue

todayJuly 11, 2024

Rhino

Phil Collins’ 1993 solo album, Both Sides, is getting a special reissue for its 30th anniversary.

Both Sides (All The Sides) will be released Sept. 20 as a deluxe-edition five-LP box set, featuring a remastered version of the original album, along with a bunch of extras. 

Those extras include early demos, rarities, single B-sides and live tracks, all of which are on vinyl for the first time. Live tracks include songs recorded during Collins’ MTV Unplugged performance, including “Can’t Turn Back the Years” and “Both Sides of the Story.”

The set comes in a slipcase with picture sleeves and includes a 16-page booklet featuring new liner notes written by journalist Michael Hann. 

Released in November 1993, Both Sides was Collins’ fifth solo album and the follow-up to 1989’s blockbuster #1 …But Seriously. It was a true solo album for Collins, as he performed, wrote and produced the album by himself at his home studio. It went to #1 in the U.K. and peaked at #13 in the U.S. 

Both Sides (All The Sides) is available for preorder now.

And in more Phil Collins news … a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl, Live From the Board: Official Bootleg, will be released for Record Store Day Black Friday on Nov. 29. The four-track EP, originally released in 1995, features songs recorded during 1994’s Both Sides tour. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

