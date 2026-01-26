AD
Phil Collins is hoping to make music again

todayJanuary 26, 2026

Phil Collins of Genesis performs during their “The Last Domino?” Tour at Little Caesars Arena on November 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Phil Collins is hopeful that he may be able to start making music again.

The Genesis frontman revealed the news in his new BBC interview with Zoe Ball for the five-part Eras: Phil Collins podcast, which is out now.

“I couldn’t have wished for a more varied and eventful playing career,” the 74-year-old says. “The things that were ahead for me would be, apart from just being back to being totally mobile and healthy, is to maybe go in there and have a fiddle about and see if there’s more music.”

“Because, you know, you tend to sort of feel that’s it, done that,” he adds. “But you’ve got to start doing it to see if you can do it. Otherwise you don’t do it. So that is something on my horizon.”

As for whether he already has music in the works, Collins notes, “I’ve got some things that are half-formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished which I like. So, you know, maybe life in the old dog yet. We’ll see.”

Collins’ interview will be broadcast on TV on BBC Two and iPlayer as a special, Phil Collins Eras: In Conversation, debuting Saturday.

In the interview, Collins also talks about his health struggles. He reveals they are “an ongoing thing” and notes, “I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me.” As previously reported, he told Ball he has a 24-hour live-in nurse and that after five knee surgeries he can walk, but only with assistance.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

