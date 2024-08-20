AD
Phil Collins is in “top form,” says legendary manager, who predicts new music “before too long”

todayAugust 20, 2024

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ever since Genesis closed the book on their farewell tour in 2022, Phil Collins has been pretty quiet — at least on the music front. But according to a legendary music biz figure, that might be changing.

Simon Napier-Bell, who in his career has managed the likes of like Wham!, Sinead O’Connor, The Yardbirds and Asia, is making a movie about London’s iconic Marquee Club. Napier-Bell shared on Facebook Monday that he’d visited Phil at his home in Switzerland to interview him for the film.

Posting a photo of himself and Phil, Napier-Bell wrote, “THE MARQUEE MOVIE…Yesterday we filmed Phil Collins at his house by Lake Geneva. He was in top form, full of wicked stories, hugely fun. And he’s just had his studio revamped. For sure, before too long we’re going to hear some new music.”

Phil did a residency at the Marquee Club with Genesis in 1982. Other artists who played there early on in their careers include the Rolling Stones, The Who, Led ZeppelinJimi HendrixQueen, Def Leppard and David Bowie.

Phil, whose health issues caused him to temporarily retire from the music business a few years back, hasn’t released a new album since 2010’s covers album, Going Back. When he toured solo from 2017 to 2019 and with Genesis from 2021 to 2022, he was physically unable to play the drums and recruited his son Nicolas to fill in for him.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

