Phil Collins, Teddy Swims, Whitney Houston & more have Record Store Day releases for you

Another year, another Record Store Day Black Friday, featuring tons of cool vinyls: for yourself, for holiday gifts, or both. Among the artists featured in this year’s event, which takes place Nov. 29, are Phil Collins, Whitney Houston, Stevie Nicks and Teddy Swims.

Collins is offering Live From the Board … The Official Bootleg, an EP of live recordings from the European leg of his 1994 Both Sides Tour. It includes concert versions of Phil’s hits “Sussudio,” “Easy Lover” and “Separate Lives,” as well as a cover of The Temptations‘ hit “My Girl.”

Whitney’s RSD release is a 12-inch single of the unreleased track “Love Is,” taken from her The Concert for a New South Africa movie. The film, which will be shown in theaters worldwide on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27, captured Whitney’s performance in Durban, South Africa, in 1994, when she became the first major Western artist to visit the country after the end of apartheid. The 12-inch includes a studio version of “Love Is,” plus a remix, a live rehearsal version, a live-in-concert version and an a cappella version. There are also three other tracks taken from the concert.

Nicks has a 7-inch single version of her new single, “The Lighthouse,” pressed on white vinyl. A portion of the proceeds from the song, which Stevie wrote as a women’s rights anthem, will be going to charity.

Swims is offering I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), pressed on baby blue vinyl. This expanded edition of his debut album features four extra songs, which are making their vinyl debuts.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday event will also feature releases by Bebe Rexha, OneRepublic, U2, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Olivia Rodrigo and even Daniel Powter, the dude with that one hit, “Bad Day.”

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.