Photographer Danny Clinch raising funds for hurricane victims with Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes prints

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents

Photographer Danny Clinch is helping to raise money for victims of the country’s recent natural disasters.

The Transparent Clinch Gallery has just launched a new fundraiser that will benefit the Soulshine Fund, helping those in Florida and Western North Carolina who were impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The gallery is offering up three different 8-by-10 fine art photography prints taken by Clinch at the Soulshine Benefit concert in November at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The show featured performances by Warren Haynes, Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

The photos include a shot of all the performers onstage together, as well as one of Matthews, Trucks and Haynes backstage, and a portrait of Matthews and Haynes together.

The fundraiser will run until Jan. 25, with proceeds benefiting such organizations as Habitat for Humanity, Manna Asheville, Arts AVL and more.

The gallery is also running a second fundraiser to help the victims of the California wildfires, with a photo of John Mayer’s guitar and amplifier overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. It’s being offered in three options: 8-by-10 signed by Clinch, 8-by-10 signed by Clinch and Mayer, and 11-by-14 signed by both. Proceeds from that fundraiser will be donated to CORE and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pasadena.

More information can be found at transparentclinchgallery.com.