Rev Rock Report

Piano once owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks up for auction

todayNovember 22, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

A piano once owned by Stevie Nicks is on the auction block.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll is handling the sale of the Hamilton grand piano, which was used to write such Fleetwood Mac tunes as “Sara” and “Songbird.”

Described as “debatably the most important piano ever offered for public auction,” the piano was one of two  Stevie had in her home in the ’70s. In 1979 it went on tour with the band and was played onstage by Christine McVie until around 1982 or 1983; Christine also wrote “Songbird” on it. 

The piano was eventually returned to Stevie’s home. Musician Robbie Patton, a friend of Stevie’s who worked with her during that time, was eventually gifted the piano by Stevie as payment for a song they wrote together.

He went on to use it in the studio with several other big-name musicians, including Elton John and Queen, with Patton noting both Elton and Freddie Mercury actually played it.

“The people who have touched this piano are crazy!” he says.

Bidding on the piano is open until Dec. 16, and it is expected to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000. The piano also comes with letters of authenticity by Nicks and McVie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

